WWE Rumors: Sasha Banks and Bray Wyatt suffer legitimate injuries inside Hell in a Cell

Sasha Banks and Bray Wyatt have not been cleared for action tonight on Monday Night Raw

Sasha Banks and Bray Wyatt stepped inside the Hell in a Cell structure for the second time last night when both Superstars battled for Championships that continued to allude them. Banks opened the show alongside Becky Lynch as the two women left it all in the ring in the quest to be called the Raw Women's Champion, but it was The Man who came out on top when she was able to make The Boss submit.

Wyatt's night was a little different since he came up short against Seth Rollins when it came to the Universal Championship because the referee decided to call time on their match. Wyatt did take a lot of physical abuse in his match including a shocking chair shot to the head, which is why it doesn't come as much of a shock that he's now reportedly injured.

Legitimate injuries

According to a report by John Pollock of POST Wrestling, both Sasha Banks and Bray Wyatt have suffered legitimate injuries inside Hell in a Cell. According to the report, both Superstars are not cleared to be part of tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, but there aren't a lot of details regarding the actual injuries.

The severity of their injuries are currently also unknown, but since Banks is now out of the title picture and The Fiend isn't expected to be seen on camera in the near future unless it's to build up a match for the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view. It's thought that both of these injuries are legitimate and not storyline, since neither Banks nor Wyatt are in storylines at present.

