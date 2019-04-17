WWE Rumors: Sasha Banks influencing another former champion to turn against WWE

Vince McMahon will not be happy if this rumor turns out to be true

What's the story?

Sasha Banks is reportedly unhappy with WWE and one report even stated that she was considering asking for her release. A recent story from Oh You Didn't Know suggests that this story may have yet another twist and this one concerns Sasha's best friend Bayley.

In case you didn't know...

One of the biggest controversies coming out of WrestleMania 35 was the story of Sasha Banks being very upset backstage after finding out that she and Bayley were going to lose the WWE Women's Tag-Team titles.

Banks has not been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania and Bayley just got moved to SmackDown Live during last night's episode.

The heart of the matter

On the latest episode of Oh You Didn't Know, Brad Shepard discussed the whole Sasha Banks saga in some detail. One thing we learned from what Sheppard had to say was that Sasha Banks' unhappiness is also allegedly affecting Bayley. Shepard added that Banks may be influencing Bayley to turn against WWE too:

“She's apparently influenced Bayley to act like this as well which indicates that it’s a bad situation.”

Shepard didn't end there. He went on to add that a source of his had some harsh things to say about Sasha Banks' demeanour backstage and that source also allegedly called Banks a "mark":

“A second source called her actions really childish and accused her of being a mark who is not able to see the bigger picture.”

What's next?

It looks like Sasha Banks may be on RAW going forward while Bayley will be on SmackDown. Could this be WWE separating the two because of Banks' influence on Bayley or is this just setting up a heel turn from The Boss?