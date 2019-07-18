WWE Rumors: Sasha Banks pulled out of another show?

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 329 // 18 Jul 2019, 10:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sasha Banks

What's the story?

Sasha Banks hasn't been on WWE television since WrestleMania 35, and there have been several rumours that one-half of the first-ever Women's Tag Team champions is unhappy in WWE and could make a move.

But recent reports have indicated that she could be back in WWE soon and she was even advertised to appear on the 22nd July episode of RAW. But, now reports indicate that she may not be part of the show.

In case you didn't know...

Next week's WWE RAW is a reunion show which will see past legends and WWE Hall of Famers return for the night, which is possibly a way to get viewership and ratings up in the weeks leading up to SummerSlam.

The likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, DX’s Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg & X-Pac, Diesel, Razor Ramon, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Eric Bischoff, Jerry Lawler, Sgt. Slaughter, and Booker T are a few of the names that are being advertised for the show.

The heart of the matter

Sasha Banks, who was advertised to appear at the RAW show, which is to be held in the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, will no longer appear, it seems, as per the latest advertisement for the show.

WWE's latest advertisement for the RAW show indicates that Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin will face off, while Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans will face each other in another match.

The removal of Banks from the advertisement could perhaps be an error on WWE's part, or WWE possibly keeping her return as a surprise by removing her from the advertisment material.

She was also advertised to appear in the following week's RAW show.

What's next?

The RAW reunion show will take place next week, July 22.