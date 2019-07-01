WWE Rumors: Sasha Banks’ WWE contract situation revealed (Exclusive)

Sasha Banks

What's the story?

Sasha Banks has been creating headlines without stepping into a wrestling ring or making a media appearance for WWE since WrestleMania 35 on April 7th, 2019. Information is at a premium, with a lot of people sharing opinions but very little actual facts coming out. For her part, Sasha Banks has maintained possibly the loudest radio silence in human history.

So what is going on? Where is Sasha Banks and when is she coming back?

In case you didn’t know…

Sasha Banks is a member of the fabled NXT/WWE Four Horsewomen, led by Charlotte Flair and also comprised of Becky Lynch and Bayley. After being crowned the inaugural WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions with Bayley, Banks would go on to lose the titles to the Iiconics at WrestleMania.

Shortly after the event, news and rumors began to emerge that Sasha Banks did not take the news well. The more extreme reports tell of a tantrum wherein Banks laid on the floor of the dressing room aggressively disagreeing with the creative decision to book the title loss in that way at that time. These rumors have been disputing by influential WWE figures such as Banks’ husband, Sarath Ton – also known as Mikaze.

The heart of the matter

It has been reported recently that Sasha Banks has been offered a bumper new contract with WWE but I have been told by multiple sources that this is not the case. In fact, the message coming through is very clear that Banks’ time away from the company is not being considered as anything too out of the ordinary.

“A few people asked for time off after WrestleMania. Sasha Banks has worked extremely long and extremely hard. She’s earned it.”

One of the few people mentioned could be Rusev, who is rumored to have also asked for some time off. The Usos and Naomi also spent considerable time away at the beginning of last season, for example.

In fact, while WWE and Banks are in continual contact and there have been discussions about how to encourage her back, I’m told that WWE aren’t particularly unhappy with the situation.

“They’ve gone with Bayley and she’s doing well. When Sasha comes back she’ll slot right back in.”

Vince McMahon is also apparently a fan of how Banks has been using her social media to troll fans of other companies into thinking that she may be switching sides. I’ve been told that he finds the whole thing very funny, just as long as it doesn’t drag on too long.

What’s next?

Sasha Banks is tied down to a contract that will likely keep her in the WWE for many years. She is not known to have requested her release and she has not suggested that she intends to do so. In fact, this might be one of the simplest stories you’re ever going to see.