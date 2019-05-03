WWE Rumors: Secret backstage plans for Rey Mysterio's son revealed?

Sports entertainment fans are in for a treat

What's the story?

If you've been watching the WWE product lately, you'd have noticed that Rey Mysterio's son has been making quite a few backstage appearances. He even came out to celebrate Rey Mysterio's win against US Champion Samoa Joe this past week on RAW.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline recently revealed the plans for Rey Mysterio's son. I thank NoDQ for the update two columns below.

In case you didn't know...

Rey Mysterio made his return to WWE programming at SmackDown 1000 and quickly became one of the most popular characters on the blue brand, proving that he hasn't lost a step. He is now a part of the red brand, still feuding with Samoa Joe.

Based on the fact that he defeated Samoa Joe, one assumes he'll get a United States Championship shot next. It must be noted that he lost to Samoa Joe at WrestleMania in what was essentially just a squash match.

It is assumed that Rey Mysterio was injured before WrestleMania, which is why the match was so short.

The heart of the matter

According to Dave Meltzer, the plan is for Rey Mysterio's son, Dominik to start wrestling as a part of WWE. However, at this point, it is not known how his debut will eventually be booked.

This is what Dave Meltzer said about Dominik's debut:

Mysterio has, obviously, an angle set up with the idea of introducing Dominik as a wrestler.

One of the things that substantiates this rumor is that Dominik has been training with Canadian wrestling legend, Lance Storm.

Here is a post from Rey Mysterio about Dominik's wrestling training:

What's next?

Needless to say, I'm very curious to see what Dominik brings to the table. As one can expect, he will have to step out of his father's shadow and make a name for himself, like every generational wrestler. But I'm certain that with Rey Mysterio and Lance storm to guide him, the future is quite promising.