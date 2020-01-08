WWE Rumors - Security incident on RAW was not an accident, interesting revelation made

Rick Malone - the actor who got tackled on RAW.

One of the biggest stories coming out of RAW could also be categorized as one of the weirdest moments we've seen on the Red brand in a while.

The security team tackled a 'fan' who rushed into the ring after AJ Styles was making his way backstage after his match. The fan was later revealed to be the officiant of Lana and Bobby Lashley's wedding ceremony.

Rick Malone, the actor who played the part of the officiant, took to his Facebook page and explained what actually happened on RAW.

This is what happened tonight at WWE/RAW: I needed to get into the ring in order to consummate the “Bobby Lashley and Lana Wedding” (which was totally disrupted last Monday night in Hartford CT), but security prevented me, so I had no other choice but to dive into the ring headfirst. Security was not pleased! But the married couple was very happy!

It has now been revealed by Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet that the angle was actually planned well in advance and as weird as it may sound, there was no miscommunication between WWE officials and the security.

The reason behind the pre-planned angle is still not known and we seriously can't even speculate as to why Paul Heyman and co. may have cooked this one up.

The wedding officiant didn't wish to waste any time in completing his end of the bargain in Lana and Bobby Lashley's wedding and slid into the ring right after AJ Styles' match against Akira Tozawa.

While RAW went into a commercial break, the cameramen did catch the security team tackle Rick Malone when he made his entrance into the ring without any prior signal.

Wait ... why did the preacher guy roll into the ring after AJ Styles' match, before the Lana/Lashley segment was starting on #RAW?!?



Dude totally got chased by security, who seemingly thought he was an overzealous fan.



Wild 😂 pic.twitter.com/9kkX62z9rM — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 7, 2020

The entire incident sounded hilarious until the revelation of it being planned came to light. It just sounds incredibly foolish now.

That's Paul Heyman's RAW for you where anything is possible, even if it doesn't directly involve the actual Superstars.