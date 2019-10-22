WWE Rumors: Serious backstage details on Xavier Woods' injury, lengthy recovery time revealed

Xavier Woods being taken off the stage

Xavier Woods suffered a freak injury at the recent WWE Live Event in Sydney during the opening match against The Revival. WWE confirmed that Woods suffered an injury to his Achilles Tendon but didn't reveal any more details regarding his status.

Dave Meltzer provided more information on Woods' injury on the post-RAW edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio and it does not sound good.

Meltzer stated that Woods has potentially suffered a tear in his Achilles Tendon, which reportedly has a recovery time of around 9 months. The word going around backstage is that Woods' situation is bad and he could even be forced to undergo surgery.

It was additionally revealed that the company has not disclosed the full extent of his injury in the public domain.

Here's what Meltzer had to say on the latest WOR:

"I think it was a tear, but that’s not 100%. But everybody in the company was talking like it was a tear. The company has not released the actual injury other than it was an Achilles injury.

But it seems pretty bad, and that’s what I heard that it’s bad. If it’s an Achilles tendon tear, then it would be a long, there would be surgery and a long recuperation period, you know nine months or longer. So, yeah, he was just bouncing off the ropes essentially, and just went down.

Yeah, you know, it’s one of those freak things, it’s probably, like a lot of these injuries, it’s probably one of those things where it’s a combination of a freak thing and perhaps overwork."

.@XavierWoodsPhD has suffered an Achilles injury on WWE's Australian tour. We wish him well in his recovery. https://t.co/Foemry0SKy — WWE (@WWEIndia) October 22, 2019

@bryanalvarez ref threw up the X for xavier woods in wwe sydney, seemed badly hurt pic.twitter.com/cjWPOxKxa4 — vince (@lauharrier) October 21, 2019

The WWE Live Event in Sydney opened with a tag team match between Xavier Woods & Big E vs. The Revival for the SmackDown Tag Team titles.

Woods, however, freakishly hurt himself while trying to bounce off the ropes during the match. The medics were called in to check on Woods, after which he assisted backstage. The match was turned into a 2-on-1 handicap contest, which was eventually won by The Revival.

Woods confirmed after the show that he had hurt his Achilles Tendon with WWE also putting out a statement a few hours later.

The UpUpDownDown host is one of the nicest WWE Superstars around and we sincerely wish him well, a speedy recovery and a prompt return to in-ring action.