WWE Rumors - Several Superstars believe WrestleMania won't go ahead as planned

WrestleMania 36

With COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus, being declared as a pandemic with several countries instituting massive lock-down quarantines as well as several major events like the Ice Skating championships and SXSW Film Festival canceling due to fears of spreading the virus, thoughts have turned towards WWE's biggest show of the year - WrestleMania 36.

This year's Showcase of the Immortals is due to take place in Tampa, Florida on April 4th, 2020 and is usually a massive event that sees wrestling promotions and wrestling fans from all over the world traveling to take part in a weekend full of wrestling. However, there is mounting speculation that WWE will have to change the event in some way or cancel it in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

As things currently stand, WrestleMania 36 is going to go ahead as planned. However, with several sporting events in America taking place in empty stadiums this week, it seems that the pressure could be mounting on WWE.

In fact, wrestling journalist Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com has tweeted that several wrestlers that he has spoken to believe that WrestleMania will not go ahead as is currently planned.

Several wrestlers that I'm speaking to don't believe WrestleMania will go on as scheduled. They've not been told anything, however. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 11, 2020

This is certainly interesting to see that despite WWE's public statements to the contrary, it would seem that the mood backstage certainly seems to be that WrestleMania will be changed in some way. It's definitely worth clarifying, as Sean does in his tweet, that none of the people he's spoken to have actually been told anything.

We'll be sure to keep you up to date with any more updates on the status of WrestleMania pertaining to the COVID-19 outbreak as we get them, but I will repeat that as of right now, it's going ahead!

Do you think WWE should go ahead with WrestleMania as planned? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!