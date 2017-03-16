WWE Rumors: Shawn Michaels to play a role at WrestleMania 33

Shawn Michaels will definitely add some glitter to this year's WrestleMania.

16 Mar 2017

Does Shawn have one more job to do?

What’s the story?

The name Shawn Michaels is synonymous with WrestleMania. His exploits at the grandest stage of them all have garnered him the nickname Mr WrestleMania. And it looks like, this year’s WrestleMania will have a huge surprise in store for the fans if rumours are to be believed.

Cagesideseats reports that Shawn Michaels will be involved in this year’s WrestleMania in some capacity and likely will thrill the audience.

In case you didn’t know...

Shawn Michaels returned to Raw last week to make a surprise appearance. He confronted Roman Reigns and offered him advice on how to deal with The Undertaker’s mind games. While Roman appreciated the offer, he rejected the advice.

Roman then went on to claim that he will retire the Deadman at this year’s WrestleMania much to the angst of the fans in the arena. Rumour has it that that Roman might be turning heel at last after his match with The Deadman at WrestleMania 33.

The heart of the matter

In an interesting development regarding WrestleMania, there are new rumours of Shawn Michaels playing a part at this year’s WrestleMania. While it is not yet clear as to what role he would play, rumours suggest that he will definitely be involved at this year’s Mania and will most likely make a physical appearance.

Reports suggest that the most probable appearance Shawn would make is to be pre-show panellist. Since Shawn seems determined to stay away from wrestling in the ring, he is expected to fill the pre-show panel to discuss the matches and their implications before the show. But, it looks like nothing has been decided yet.

The impact

Even though Shawn might not lace up his wrestling boots at this year’s WrestleMania, the fans in attendance would be happy to get a glimpse of him in the pre-show panel. Considering that WWE goes all-out at WrestleMania, it is highly likely that Shawn would indeed be on a pre-show panel.

As of his involvement in the storyline between The Undertaker and Roman Reigns, it will be interesting to see if WWE comes up with something spectacular in the upcoming weeks. There is also a huge possibility that Shawn would be involved in this storyline, considering the history between him and ‘Taker.

Author’s take

The storied rivalry between Michaels and ‘Taker is well known. If the rumours about Reigns ending ‘Taker’s career are true, then there is a huge possibility that the WWE will try to bring in Shawn to take the brunt of the decision away from Reigns.

If in case WWE decides to do so, Shawn would most likely be the Special Guest Referee to the match. The thought of Shawn getting his revenge on ‘Taker at last for retiring him will most likely appeal to fans than Reigns retiring ‘Taker. As a footnote, it will also add more intrigue to the plain storyline between Reigns and ‘Taker that WWE is going on with.

