WWE Rumors - Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch on RAW inspired from a legendary Superstar

Freddie Blassie biting Rikidozan (PC: George Beppu )/Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch on RAW.

Shayna Baszler finally kickstarted her storyline with Becky Lynch by showing up on the latest edition of RAW and biting a part of The Man's neck off.

It was visually one of the most cringe-worthy segments that we've seen on RAW in a while, however, it did the job of building up The Queen of Spades as a ruthless challenger for the RAW Women's Championship.

The bite and the bloody nature of the segment may have been inspired by a legendary wrestler from the 1970s, Freddie Blassie.

On the post-RAW edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated that the idea to have Baszler bite Lynch may have come from Paul Heyman.

Meltzer stated that Heyman idolizes Freddie Blassie, who was known to bite his opponents during his heydey.

Freddie 'The Vampire' Blassie was a vicious heel back in the day who had a tendency of leaving a bloody mark on his opponents by biting them on the forehead. As we all know, Heyman loves the brutal side of pro wrestling, which was pretty evident from his pioneering work in ECW.

Heyman may have taken a cue from the WWE Hall of Famer and booked a throwback angle with Baszler channelling her inner Blassie.

Here's what Meltzer had to say on the latest WOR:

So this has to be, this has to be Heyman because one of the guys who Heyman idolized was Freddie Blassie, and this was 1970s Freddie Blassie with the biting and the blood and everything like that. So yeah, Shayna Baszler channelling Freddie ‘The Vampire’ Blassie.

While we still have a few PPVs to go before WrestleMania 36, Becky Lynch should ideally defend the title against Baszler at the Show of Shows in April.

The angle to initiate the feud on RAW was flawlessly done from the WWE and we hope the good booking continues as we inch closer to the match.