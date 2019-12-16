WWE Rumors: Sin Cara could be in trouble after AAA appearance

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 16 Dec 2019, 08:10 IST

Sin Cara

WWE released Sin Cara last weekend and he was on a 90-day non-compete clause. However, he made an appearance on AAA Guerra de Titanes and stunned the world.

Moreover, Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio reports that Sin Cara was not cleared to use the name and that AAA did not have a deal worked out with WWE. Talking on the radio, he said

"Regarding Sin Cara using that name in AAA last night at Guerra de Titanes, there was no deal worked out with him or WWE to be allowed to use the name. He was on a 90 day non-compete. We’ll see how this transpires."

This comes just a day after Meltzer revealed that Sin Cara could be 'out of his mind' for using the name that is trademarked by WWE. Meltzer said:

"He had the Sin Cara WWE mask on, he used the Sin Cara name. So, he either got the okay or he’s out of his mind."

The WON journalist has also spoken about a theory as to how AAA and Sin Cara could have got around and used the name. He beleives that WWE's trademark could be in effect only in the United States and that it's free to use in Mexico.

However, the 90-day non-compete caluse is active worldwide and unless AAA or Sin Cara spoke to WWE about his appearing, it could land them in trouble. Talking on WOR, he said:

"I don’t know if WWE approved it or they just said — well, it could be just the mentality of ‘I’m doing it in Mexico’ because of all that stuff, you know what I mean? The thing is that the name, you know what they may not have trademarked the name in Mexico. It’s possible they didn’t. It’s not in the United States.

"As far as the 90-day non compete um… I don’t know, you know if they thought they could get away — you know they may have worked a deal with WWE. I mean more likely than not they did."

It will be interesting to see how things pan out from now as WWE do not take trademark violations lightly.