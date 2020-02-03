WWE Rumors - Six Superstars suffered head injuries last week, including a RAW debutant

RAW set/ Paul Heyman

If there is one thing apart from low TV ratings that WWE management hates the most, it would be concussions. The company follows a very strict protocol when it comes to head injuries and they ensure that the talents don't legitimately get knocked out during the matches. Even the talents themselves try to avoid any bad bumps to the head, but it's wrestling and accidents happen.

Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that six superstars suffered injuries to the head last week.

Alexander Wolfe, Roderick Strong, and Marcel Barthel were the victims from the Worlds Collide show - while on RAW - Rey Mysterio, Samoa Joe and Riddick Moss injured themselves and suffered potential concussions.

It's interesting to note that Moss made his RAW debut as Mojo Rawley's sidekick during the 24/7 Championship segment last Monday. Moss didn't even get physical on TV, however, he did take on Cedric Alexander before the show on the Main Event taping and he may have suffered the knock during the match.

Dave Meltzer: Last week there were actually six people who were kind of like knocked out, which is a lot on two different shows. So, I guess, on the Worlds Collide show Marcel Barthel, Alexander Wolfe and Roderick Strong. And then on RAW, it was Rey Mysterio, Samoa Joe and Riddick Moss.

Bryan Alvarez: Riddick Moss?

Meltzer: Yeah, I don't know exactly what happened. It's probably just weird luck you know what I mean? S*** happens type of thing. But it is interesting that six people got hurt on two shows within three days. I mean even though the injury rate is very high in the company, that's unusually high, especially when they were all bell-rung concussion whatever. I'm not sure whether all six were concussions, I guess we'll find out based on who is available and who isn't but they were all knocked out and knocked silly during their matches.

Out of the aforementioned names, Wolfe and Joe's injuries looked to be the most serious of the lot as they were pulled from their respective matches.

We still don't know much regarding the status updates of all the six superstars mentioned above as the company is very discrete when it comes to concussions and head injuries.

