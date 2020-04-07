WWE Rumors - SmackDown announcer receives major promotion

WWE SmackDown announcer Michael Cole has reportedly been promoted to Vice President of Announcing, as per the latest report from PWInsider. It was stated that the promotion took place a few weeks ago.

Michael Cole has been with the promotion since 1997. He started off as a backstage interviewer after being recommended by Todd Pettengill. Cole made news on the night of WrestleMania 15, when he accidentally gave away the results of the WWE title match between Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock. Cole talked about the 'new' WWE Champion scheduled for the post-WrestleMania press conference. It should be noted that The Rock was the WWE Champion before the main event took place.

As time passed, Cole improved and became a mainstay behind the desk on the blue brand. Cole and Tazz became the voice of SmackDown and held the spot for almost the entirety of the Ruthless Aggression Era. Despite being on the receiving end of criticism for years on end, Cole has had a bunch of memorable moments behind the announcing desk.

His calling of Eddie Guerrero's WWE title win over Brock Lesnar at No Way Out 2004, Rey Mysterio's World title win at WrestleMania 22, and Daniel Bryan's WWE World title win at WrestleMania 30 have been lauded by critics and members of the WWE Universe.

Cole was involved in a string of on-screen storylines back in 2010. He began berating NXT's Daniel Bryan while doing commentary, and this behavior led to Cole turning heel. This completely different side of Cole was known for heaping praise on WWE's heels, most notably The Miz. On the road to WrestleMania 27, Cole got into a rivalry with his announce partner, Jerry "The King" Lawler.

This feud culminated in a match at The Show of Shows. At first, former WWE Champion JBL was teased as the special referee for the contest, but the spot was soon taken by WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin, after he hit JBL with a Stunner on an episode of WWE RAW. At WrestleMania 27, Cole defeated Lawler after Austin's decision was reversed by the anonymous RAW General Manager.

Cole remained a heel for around a year. On the September 10, 2012 edition of RAW, Lawler suffered a legit heart attack, with Cole giving updates on his condition throughout the show, which ultimately led to his face turn. Cole is currently signed to the SmackDown brand, after moving from RAW to the blue show last October.