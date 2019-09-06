WWE Rumors: SmackDown Live Superstar possibly getting a new look

Rowan and Bryan

On the latest episode of SmackDown Live, Rowan broke away from Daniel Bryan as he unleashed an attack on both Bryan and Roman Reigns. Additionally, he admitted that he was behind the recent attacks on Roman Reigns. Kim Dylla of Kylla Custom Wear recently posted a photo with Rowan, indicating that she is working on new ring gear for him.

Rowan's association with Bryan

Rowan aligned with Daniel Bryan earlier this year, when he helped Bryan defeat AJ Styles in the WWE title match at the Royal Rumble PPV. The two Superstars went on to win the WWE SmackDown Live Tag Team titles and held the same for a short period of time, before losing them to The New Day in a Triple Threat Match at Extreme Rules.

Roman Reigns, who was drafted to the blue show during the Superstar Shakeup, was attacked by a mystery man on an episode of SmackDown Live. Soon after, Reigns was attacked in a parking lot on Raw, when a car almost rammed into him. Rowan admitted to being behind the attacks, and will now face Roman Reigns at Clash of Champions.

Rowan possibly getting a new look

It seems like Rowan will likely get new ring gear, if the latest Instagram post from Kim Dylla is any indication. She was backstage at SmackDown Live this week and posted a photo on her Instagram handle, which also featured Rowan. Dylla indicated that she is working on new ring gear for Rowan. She has worked on them for several Superstars in the past. Here's the post that Dylla shared:

Rowan has been sporting metal band T-shirts for a while. Dylla teased a Viking look for Rowan in her post. Keep checking back for updates on Rowan's rumored new look.

