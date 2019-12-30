WWE Rumors: SmackDown Superstar considered to be just an enhancement talent

Not everyone can become a top Superstar in WWE as enhancement talents are needed to lose and put over big-name Superstars. It's just a very important aspect of the business.

It seems like Dana Brooke also finds herself in the enhancement talent category.

The Superstar was involved in a tag team match on the most recent episode of SmackDown in which she teamed up with Lacey Evans to take on Sasha Banks and Bayley,

Brooke was the one who got submitted from the babyface team and the finish was discussed on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Bryan Alvarez was miffed by the fact that Brooke is booked to lose every week, which has hurt her credibility as a performer.

Dave Meltzer explained that Brooke is just an enhancement talent for the WWE and her role is to lose. He added that WWE may give her a win going by the 50-50 booking trend, however, her primary job is to put over other Superstars.

Here is the exchange between Alvarez and Meltzer from the WOR:

Alvarez: I was flabbergasted when I watched that match and I thought, well, Lacey will pin Bayley. Then Sasha just taps out Dana Brooke after a roll-up. Dana was the biggest geek in this match. It's like every single week, they give her this big push and beat her. Like, why bother?

Meltzer: To fill television time!

Alvarez: Well, give her a win somewhere so that she has a little credibility.

Meltzer: Yeah, you can do that.

Alvarez: I mean, can we try filling TV time with winners? I mean how are we supposed to get behind Dana Brooke. She gets beaten and humiliated on every single show.

Meltzer: I don't have an answer to that but that's why you have enhancement talent for and Dana Brooke is enhancement talent. Dana Brooke may get a win now because they do 50-50 booking. I mean, it won't mean anything too much, she's not the one being pushed, Lacey Evans is the one they are behind. And Dana is just there, you know, to lose. When they need a loss, and if they need a win, then, you know they will take the win. I'm sure Lacey Evans is going to be pinning Bayley at some point in one of these tag matches.

Dana Brooke has been with the WWE since 2013 and despite coming from a bodybuilding background, the hardworking Superstar has improved greatly in recent years. It was revealed earlier this year that Brooke has put in a lot of effort in the past three years, possibly the most amongst any other talent.

There is also a sizeable section of the fanbase who would like to see Brooke get a push, however, that may not happen anytime soon.