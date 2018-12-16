×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: SmackDown Women's Division handed a blow ahead of TLC?

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Rumors
79   //    16 Dec 2018, 19:42 IST

Injuries are rife in WWE at present
Injuries are rife in WWE at present

What's the story?

TLC takes place later today live from San Jose, California and one person who perhaps won't be in attendance is Billie Kay after the former NXT star suffered an injury at a recent SmackDown Live Event.

In case you didn't know...

Billie Kay has been spotted alongside Peyton Royce throughout the course of her career as the two Australian women have made strides in WWE as The Iconics. Peyton Royce came close to winning the NXT Women's Championship a few years ago, whilst Billie Kay has been pushing her way through the ranks on SmackDown Live in recent months, but both women have been stuck in the mid-card.

Royce and Kay have been seen as comic relief on SmackDown ever since they were promoted, but it feels like the two women could finally be being taken seriously in the Women's' Divison.

The heart of the matter

Billie Kay was teaming with Peyton Royce against Lana and Naomi at a recent WWE Live event in Oakland when Lana delivered what was seen as a stiff kick to the head of the Australian star. Kay then rolled out of the ring for the rest of the match and was reported to have had a blank expression on her face.

The X was then reportedly thrown up as it appears that Kay was legitimately injured and then helped to the back, which will definitely affect her Women's Championship prospects in the future.

What's next?

If Asuka walks out of TLC with the Women's Championship, then it's likely that there will be a space for a new number one contender and Kay and Royce could easily be in the hat since Becky Lynch and Charlotte could be heading into a feud with Ronda Rousey.

Everyone here at Sportskeeda wishes Billie Kay the best in her recovery in the coming weeks.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Billie Kay Peyton Royce
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
WWE Rumors: Becky Lynch is reportedly still not cleared...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: SmackDown Live viewership ahead of WWE TLC...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Huge name spotted in Austin, Texas ahead of...
RELATED STORY
4 exciting outcomes that could happen at WWE TLC 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: AJ Styles' contract expires in April 
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown 2018: 5 things we learned from this week’s...
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of SmackDown Live before TLC
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Preview: 4th November 2018
RELATED STORY
4 Roster drafts that could improve RAW and SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us