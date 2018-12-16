WWE Rumors: SmackDown Women's Division handed a blow ahead of TLC?

Injuries are rife in WWE at present

What's the story?

TLC takes place later today live from San Jose, California and one person who perhaps won't be in attendance is Billie Kay after the former NXT star suffered an injury at a recent SmackDown Live Event.

In case you didn't know...

Billie Kay has been spotted alongside Peyton Royce throughout the course of her career as the two Australian women have made strides in WWE as The Iconics. Peyton Royce came close to winning the NXT Women's Championship a few years ago, whilst Billie Kay has been pushing her way through the ranks on SmackDown Live in recent months, but both women have been stuck in the mid-card.

Royce and Kay have been seen as comic relief on SmackDown ever since they were promoted, but it feels like the two women could finally be being taken seriously in the Women's' Divison.

The heart of the matter

Billie Kay was teaming with Peyton Royce against Lana and Naomi at a recent WWE Live event in Oakland when Lana delivered what was seen as a stiff kick to the head of the Australian star. Kay then rolled out of the ring for the rest of the match and was reported to have had a blank expression on her face.

Ahh Billie Kay needed some medical attention. She walked out ok though 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1QT5p9vLPY — Kim (@kimberlasskick) December 16, 2018

The X was then reportedly thrown up as it appears that Kay was legitimately injured and then helped to the back, which will definitely affect her Women's Championship prospects in the future.

What's next?

If Asuka walks out of TLC with the Women's Championship, then it's likely that there will be a space for a new number one contender and Kay and Royce could easily be in the hat since Becky Lynch and Charlotte could be heading into a feud with Ronda Rousey.

Everyone here at Sportskeeda wishes Billie Kay the best in her recovery in the coming weeks.

