WWE Rumors: WWE's special instructions to Ronda Rousey before she destroyed Becky Lynch on RAW revealed

WWE gave special instructions to Ronda Rousey before she destroyed Becky Lynch on RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW ended with an incredible segment. Ronda Rousey returned to RAW and was reinstated as RAW Women's Champion before turning heel and destroying Becky Lynch. The image of Rousey with the armbar locked in on Becky will be around for a while.

As Sportskeeda noted previously, ahead of their segment at WWE Elimination Chamber, both Ronda Rousey and Charlotte told Becky to hit them hard so they could make it look as real as possible. This led to Ronda Rousey needing multiple stitches on her elbow after the match while Charlotte was left with a bruised arm.

This was all a part of WWE's plan to make this feud look as real as possible. As of now, Charlotte, Rousey and Lynch still look set to main-event WrestleMania.

The final segment of RAW saw Ronda Rousey go nuts and completely destroy Becky Lynch. According to The Observer, Ronda Rousey was given instructions before going out to make the segment look as real and as much like a real fight as possible.

Of course, she was obviously not out to actually hurt Becky. However, she was specifically told to avoid Becky Lynch's face.

WWE Fastlane, this Sunday, will see Charlotte Flair face Becky Lynch one on one. If Becky Lynch wins the match, then she will get added to the RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 35.

Becky has an uphill battle ahead of her. She still isn't fully fit in kayfabe with her knee and the brutal beatdown from Ronda Rousey on RAW will leave her bruised and battered. Can Becky Lynch overcome the odds on Sunday? Sound off in the comments below.

