WWE Rumors - Speculation on Rey Mysterio's son returning for a big WrestleMania 36 match

WWE is very impressed with his development and he could preparing for a big debut.

Dominick's first match will be a great moment for his legendary father.

Brock Lesnar's attack on Dominick.

Rey Mysterio's son Dominick is expected to follow in his legendary father's footsteps in the WWE and the company is just waiting for him to be ready to book him in his debut match.

Mysterio Jr. has been training for his in-ring debut and there is speculation floating around that the company could get him back for WrestleMania 36.

On the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue told host Korey Gunz that the idea of having Andrade and Angel Garza vs. Rey and his son at WrestleMania 36 has been brought up.

He went on to add that the officials are very pleased with Dominick's development. However, WWE currently is heading towards a United States Championship match between Mysterio and Andrade for WrestleMania 36.

Here's what Tom revealed on the new Dropkick DiSKussions episode:

It's certainly been floated that we could see Andrade and Garza vs. Mysterio and Mysterio. That could still be in the works. People are very happy with the development of Dominick Mysterio. If anything is going to be postponed, it would be this particular match. Andrade vs. Rey is still technically ongoing.

Dominick played an important role in Rey Mysterio's feud against Brock Lesnar last year and he came across looking like a decent prospect. Dominick was victimized by the Beast Incarnate and he was particularly praised for the way he sold the attack.

Rey Mysterio has been quite vocal about his desire to share the ring with his son before he retires from pro wrestling. As noted earlier, the current reported plan is to have Andrade defend the US title against Mysterio at 'Mania.

While there are rumors about a potential tag team match, WWE may probably save it up as well as a fitting send-off for Mysterio for a later date after WrestleMania.