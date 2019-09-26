WWE Rumors: [SPOILERS] Winner of Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon match revealed

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 982 // 26 Sep 2019, 02:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon began feuding in 2017

Kevin Owens will face Shane McMahon in a high-stakes ladder match on the first episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX on Friday, October 4.

According to WrestlingNews.co’s Paul Davis, the plan is for Owens to win the match, meaning McMahon will no longer be allowed to continue in his role as an authority figure on the blue brand.

“I was told that the feud will end with Owens winning and McMahon no longer being involved as an authority figure because WWE is going to present a more sports-like product with more conclusive finishes and less interference from non-wrestling characters.”

Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon: The story so far

This rivalry dates all the way back to September 2017 when Kevin Owens attacked Vince McMahon on an episode of SmackDown, prompting Shane McMahon to stand up for his father by facing the former Universal Champion in a Hell In A Cell match.

Owens went on to win the match, largely thanks to interference from Sami Zayn, and the team of Owens & Zayn lost their jobs on SmackDown after being defeated by McMahon & Daniel Bryan in April 2018 at WrestleMania 34.

In July 2019, the rivalry was renewed when Owens turned babyface and repeatedly called out McMahon – an authority figure on SmackDown since July 2016 – for giving himself television time instead of up-and-coming talents like Buddy Murphy and Liv Morgan.

Owens defeated McMahon at SummerSlam to keep his job as a WWE Superstar, but he was then fired on September 10 after failing to help his storyline boss progress against Chad Gable in the King of the Ring tournament.

The unfair dismissal resulted in Owens filing a $25 million lawsuit against McMahon. However, he agreed to drop the claim against his long-term rival if he agreed to face him in a ladder match on next week’s SmackDown.

Unlike a usual ladder match, which has a title above the ring, both Superstars will climb the ladder in the hope of obtaining a contract which will enable them to stay in WWE.

Advertisement

If McMahon wins, Owens will remain fired. If Owens wins, however, McMahon's three-year run as an authority figure will be over.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!