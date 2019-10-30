WWE Rumors: Winners of Crown Jewel Tag Team Turmoil match possibly revealed [SPOILERS]

The match will crown this year's World Cup winners

Nine teams will do battle in the largest Tag Team Turmoil match in WWE history at Crown Jewel on October 31, with the winners claiming the 2019 World Cup and the nickname of “The Best Tag Team In The World”.

Writing on Fightful Select, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp is reporting that, as of early this week, WWE is planning for RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders to pick up the victory, as the company’s decision-makers want to “stack accolades” for them.

The match, which has been described by WWE as a “groundbreaking free-for-all”, will include the following tag teams: The Viking Raiders, The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston), Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder, The Revival, The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson), Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, The B-Team.

The Viking Raiders’ WWE careers in 2019

Having gone by the name War Raiders in NXT, Hanson and Rowe became known as The Viking Experience’s Ivar and Erik upon their call-up to WWE’s main roster in April 2019.

Their new tag team name was quickly changed to The Viking Raiders, with The Viking Experience becoming the name of their finisher, but the Ivar and Erik names remained the same.

Since the controversy surrounding their names was settled, the former NXT Tag Team Champions have put together an impressive run of victories as members of the RAW roster.

They have lost just two of their 26 tag team matches since joining the main roster, with neither of those defeats ending in a pinfall loss for Ivar or Erik.

The duo’s biggest accomplishment came on the October 14 episode of RAW, which saw them defeat Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode to become the RAW Tag Team Champions.

