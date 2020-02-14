WWE Rumors - Superstar is willing to lose title match at Super ShowDown

The Fiend and Goldberg

Goldberg vs The Fiend for the Universal Championship is set to be the featured match at the Super ShowDown PPV in Saudi Arabia at the end of this month and there is a lot of speculation regarding the outcome of the aforementioned contest.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, WWE Insider Tom Colohue and host Korey Gunz spoke about the upcoming Universal Championship match.

Korey opined that the bout could ideally be a brief 2-minute contest which may end with The Fiend having his arms raised.

According to Tom, that is exactly what may happen as Goldberg seems to be happy about losing to Bray Wyatt. He noted that after Goldberg's disastrous outing against The Undertaker at the last Super ShowDown, the former WCW Champion pushed for a match against Dolph Ziggler. It was also revealed that Goldberg's negotiation for the Ziggler match may have also included what he would do for his next in-ring stint.

Colohue speculated that Goldberg is going on his back and the match could go on for at least five minutes with the veteran probably taking some beating at the hands of The Fiend.

Here's what Tom said on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

Obviously, we are all well aware that Undertaker and Goldberg had a very bad match in Saudi Arabia. All the fans know, all in the WWE know it, the Undertaker and Goldberg know it and this is one of the reasons why Goldberg wanted his match against Dolph Ziggler. He got his match, but I suspect part of getting that match also depended on a little bit of negotiation about how he would then go out for his next match.

He is definitely going on his back and he seems very happy about that. We know that Goldberg matches don’t last very long, so I think it would go exactly how you have described it. I don’t think it would be two mins, I think it would be more like 5 or maybe 6. Bray Wyatt may take, maybe a couple more spears, and just keep getting up because that seems to be the mo, Goldberg will probably take a little more beating than one Sister Abigail.

It’s going to be quite brief, quite conclusive, and really, this is a very good thing for the Fiend because there aren’t really any more good guys to run over on SmackDown. We’ve talked about this for a while.

It’s a good match, it’s a good matchup and it’s someone that Wyatt can very effectively put down and the move on. I really don’t see Goldberg taking the championship. That serves literally no one, but I do see the Fiend winning this one.