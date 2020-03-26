WWE Rumors - Superstar to lose at WrestleMania 36 and return with a new gimmick

The popular Superstar will go on a hiatus and come back in a completely different avatar.

This could be a monumental phase in his WWE career.

WrestleMania 36.

Just like every year, the 36th edition of WrestleMania will have a few special attraction matches featuring a host of legendary names.

The Undertaker, as always, will have a match at the event that is synonymous with his iconic name.

The Deadman will take on AJ Styles in a Boneyard match and while we're still not sure about the nature of the stipulation, we may now what the future holds for The Undertaker.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue opened up about The Undertaker and the upcoming WrestleMania 36 match in his new YouTube video.

Tom revealed that there is a big possibility of AJ Styles going over The Undertaker in his WrestleMania match, which could lead to the Phenom going on another hiatus.

However, The Undertaker does plan on returning for one final run and he could be back with a completely different gimmick.

The 55-year-old WWE Legend has looked much better in the ring and he may have enough in the gas tank to unleash a new version of himself later this year.

Tom explained the following:

The way this is playing out, it's very possible AJ Styles may win and The Undertaker may briefly vanish again, before coming out and emerging as a new version entirely, which will be fitting for the Undertaker's last run, which he is considering taking up very, very soon. A new evolution, to begin a new chapter, which would be something new entirely. Quite exciting if you are an Undertaker fan, should clean the palette for anyone who keenly remembers Undertaker's retirement, sorry, "retirement".

As I personally do feel that was a perfect moment that has somewhat sullied by his return since. However, he does seem to be performing a lot better in the ring recently and I do think he still has a lot left to give. He certainly agrees on that regard, so let's see where it goes next.

The Undertaker has already adopted a different character in his feud against Styles but this could only be a teaser of the things to come for the future WWE Hall of Famer.