WWE Rumors: Superstar who wanted to leave could make a surprise return in 2020

Lennard Surrao 20 Dec 2019, 16:07 IST

Dave Meltzer opened up about the current status of Kacy Catanzaro in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It was revealed that Catanzaro is still under contract with the company and there hasn't been any talk backstage regarding her future.

However, it was added that she is not around at the moment and that she could return in 2020.

Meltzer also shared a story going around that Catanzaro could appear on NBC's sports competition series Titan Games, which is hosted by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

However, in order to do so, WWE would have to give her the green signal to compete on the show.

Here's what Meltzer revealed in the WON:

Kacy Catanzaro remains under contract. Nothing much else has been said. She’s not around and the speculation was she may come back in 2020. There was a story going around that she may try to do something in Titan Games since she’s a great athlete if they were to let her do it

Kacy Catanzaro's claim to fame was her athletic exploits on American Nina Warrior, on which she became the first woman to complete the final course.

After receiving a tryout, WWE signed Catanzaro in 2017 on a developmental contract. She has gone on to make appearances on NXT live events and TV shows. She was also a participant in the Mae Young Classic Tournament in 2018.

Catanzaro made her first main roster appearance at Royal Rumble 2019 in the women's match.

As reported by Squared Circle Sirens in August earlier this year, Catanzaro had requested her release from the company. She reportedly suffered from a back injury and intended to retire from in-ring competition. While she has been shifted to WWE's Alumni page, the company has yet to officially announce her departure.

Catanzaro, who is in a relationship with Ricochet, has not commented on her WWE status either.

Will the gifted athlete return to the ring next year?