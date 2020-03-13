WWE Rumors - Superstars and staff returning to Orlando for check-ins, tests and potential isolation (Exclusive)

WrestleMania

With the coronavirus situation developing rapidly, WWE has been under immense pressure to take action to protect all of its employees from the risks to their health and wellbeing. This includes the potential cancellation of their biggest annual showcase, WrestleMania.

At the time of writing, the City of Tampa government has not made the decision to take any action that would affect WrestleMania, however, contingencies are already in place. As part of these contingencies, and with a view to the cancellation of multiple RAW, NXT and SmackDown shows, this week’s SmackDown show will emanate from the Orlando Performance Center. WWE yesterday denied that this would happen when a report was leaked but eventually reported that the decision had been made.

Several WWE Superstars who were outside of America were called back with a number of interviews canceled. Sportskeeda can exclusively report that this action was led by a WWE request to essentially call all employees back to Orlando before fully assessing the situation.

Via internal sources and e-mail screenshots, it is clear that WWE are attempting to gain a hold of the situation by attempting to isolate as many of their employees as possible and thus limit the likelihood that they will be exposed to COVID-19. This potential isolation will include testing for those that want in and could be for a prolonged period of time so as to protect their overall assets.

Many WWE Superstars, particularly those who are not currently touring with the company, are apparently not part of this recall and are thus unaware of WWE’s plans or intentions at this time. WWE is apparently intentionally keeping staff in the dark until they are together in order to prevent the leak of false or sensationalized information. Of course, some information has already leaked.

At the moment, the company is considering numerous WrestleMania options, including holding the event at the Performance Center, an empty arena or postponing some of or all of the matches due at the event.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further updates on the WWE’s handling of the coronavirus and be sure to stay safe yourselves.