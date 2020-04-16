WWE Rumors - Superstars' backstage reaction to Vince McMahon's talent cuts announcement

WWE Superstars have reacted to the talent cuts news

Vince McMahon confirmed that some Superstars will receive their release

Vince McMahon

According to Fightful Select, several Superstars from WWE, specifically NXT, are nervous about their futures after Vince McMahon announced on Wednesday that the company is planning to release talents as a cost-cutting measure due to COVID-19.

Shortly after the WWE Chairman's conference call with employees ended, a WWE press release confirmed that, after an extensive evaluation of its operations over the past several weeks, the company has implemented various short-term cost reductions, including talent cuts.

Sean Ross Sapp is reporting that Fightful has heard from Superstars in WWE and NXT who do not yet know if they will be released or if they will be placed on a furlough scheme.

“Fightful has already heard from several talent on the WWE roster, asking what we know about the impending cuts. Many within NXT specifically are nervous about their name being called for release or furlough. There was a number being tossed around about a target number of cuts, but we've not confirmed that as of yet.”

WWE’s press release added that the employee cost reductions will save an estimated $4 million per month, along with cash flow improvement of $140 million, primarily from the deferral in spending on the company’s new headquarters.

WWE talent cuts

Within two hours of Vince McMahon’s conference call taking place, it was announced on WWE's official website that the following eight Superstars have been released from their contracts:

Drake Maverick (James Curtin)

Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers)

Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra)

Luke Gallows (Drew Hankinson)

Heath Slater (Heath Miller)

Eric Young (Jeremy Fritz)

EC3 (Michael Hutter)

Lio Rush (Lionel Green)

The news of Superstar releases is likely to unfold more over the next few hours and throughout the week. We will keep you up to date on news of more releases as they happen on Sportskeeda.