WWE Rumors - Superstars concerned about being released by company

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the pro wrestling industry hard and WWE is no exception.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

The coronavirus pandemic has shaken every industry in the world, including pro wrestling. Even a giant corporation like WWE may have issues stemming from this pandemic, as a report has stated that some Superstars fear getting released.

WrestlingNews.co spoke to an unnamed current WWE Superstar who said that Superstars backstage are worried about their future:

“I think guys know they can’t depend on AEW as their safety net because they are going through their issues with canceled shows. This will be tough for a lot of guys and for a lot of people in [the wrestling business] overall.”

The report states that lower card Superstars are worried that there "may be some tough decisions made" later this year which could affect their WWE future. The report further reveals that mid-card and top stars of the company could be safe from any decision that WWE takes during this pandemic.

WWE have had to move all of their shows - RAW, SmackDown and NXT - to the Performance Center, while their marquee show, WrestleMania, will also be held at the Performance Center and other venues.

According to Wrestlenomics, WWE would have made $15 million from gate revenue when it was supposed to be held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The entire WrestleMania weekend was set to bring in around $22 million for WWE, which they will no longer get due to it being held behind closed doors at the Performance Center.

But, it's not all doom and gloom for WWE. Wrestlenomics has revealed that WWE will still be able to make an operating income record in 2020 even if no live events are staged for the remainder of the year.

Even if there are no live events for the rest of 2020, WWE still probably breaks its operating income record set last year of $116.5 million.https://t.co/LV1Qf4Duoc pic.twitter.com/xuOdMJDEiZ — Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) April 1, 2020

WrestleMania 36 will be held on April 4 and April 5, 2020, the very first time that The Show of Shows will be held over two days.