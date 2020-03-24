WWE Rumors - Superstars locked down following last night's RAW

WWE Superstars are now locked down in Orlando ahead of WrestleMania tapings.

WWE has all of the WrestleMania stars in one hotel ahead of their show.

There are a number of WWE stars who have been locked down in Orlando

Last night's episode of Monday Night RAW was the penultimate on the Road to WrestleMania, which will now take place over two nights next weekend from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The United States has become one of the countries that has struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic over the past few weeks. As a result, WWE has ramped up their efforts to protect their stars by keeping them in the Performance Center between sessions throughout the show and now the company also has all of the stars who are in town for the WrestleMania tapings all locked down in one hotel.

It's also reported that WWE has taken over their conference room with all of their production meetings and has only been working with producers who are in the Orlando area. These include the likes of Jamie Noble, Adam Pearce, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg so that there aren't any producers coming in from other parts of the country.

It's also been reported this morning by The Wrestling Observer that Dana Brooke has been removed from the Women's SmackDown Championship match at WrestleMania because she is currently quarantined, whilst Rey Mysterio's proposed WrestleMania match for the United States Championship against Andrade is now not happening because Mysterio is also quarantined.

Instead, Andrade and Angel Garza will be teaming together to take on The Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team Championships. It was a match that WWE started to build last night on RAW which means that Andrade won't be defending his United States Championship as part of next weekend's show.