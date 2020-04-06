WWE Rumors - Superstars want to bring back banned finishing move

This would be a great weapon in the arsenal of certain WWE Superstars.

Some Superstars have used a variation of this move recently on WWE TV and NXT live events.

Rey Mysterio and Kevin Owens want to reportedly perform a variation of this move

Pro wrestling is a dangerous form of entertainment despite it being performed by trained Superstars who are highly talented. There have been several nasty injuries over the years, some of which have been due to some dangerous moves. One move that WWE have banned over the years is the piledriver, which puts a Superstar's head hard onto the floor.

But, it seems like a variation of it may be making a return to the WWE. Fightful Select has reported that some Superstars are talking to WWE top management and Vince McMahon about bringing it back to the ring.

The report states that Kevin Owens has been pitching to WWE about adding the Package Piledriver to his moveset, but that "idea never makes it to Vince McMahon". Superstars backstage revealed to Fightful that some moves may be approved by WWE if it doesn't have the word "piledriver" in it and that "it's an element of perception".

WWE management seem to be budging a little regarding the use of the piledriver and we could maybe see variations of it return if it does not have the word "piledriver" included in the name.

WWE Superstars have been performing a variation of the piledriver, the Canadian Destroyer, on WWE television, with the likes of Andrade, Adam Cole and Rey Mysterio using it in recent months, while The Usos also performed a variation of it from the second rope. The report also states that NXT Superstars Damian Priest and Matt Riddle were told not to perform the move anymore when they did so during an NXT live event show.

WWE have banned the piledriver for a long time due to the potential injuries that the move could cause if it's not performed properly.

The most infamous and nasty injury that the move caused was to Stone Cold Steve Austin, when Owen Hart performed it incorrectly, causing serious neck injury to Austin. Austin and Hart were in a match at SummerSlam 1997 for the Intercontinental Championship, where Hart landed on his backside rather than his knees while delivering the piledriver, causing Austin's head to land hard on the mat, breaking his neck.

The move has been used sparingly over the last few years, with WWE Superstars only allowed to use it in matches after taking prior permission from WWE. Bringing back this move would be a great addition to the arsenal of some Superstars, but WWE should perhaps only allow Superstars they can trust to use it.