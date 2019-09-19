WWE Rumors: The roster's surprising backstage reaction to The Fiend revealed

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 884 // 19 Sep 2019, 05:38 IST

The Fiend is on a roll!

The Fiend is the best thing going around in WWE right now and there's no denying that. It is an obvious fact. Bray Wyatt's highly inventive character is the most captivating aspect of the current product and the fans absolutely love it.

However, how do the folks behind the scenes view Bray Wyatt's ingenious new gimmick?

Tom Colohue revealed the opinion going around backstage regarding Bray Wyatt during the Clash of Champions review with Korey Gunz on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions.

The good news is that everyone loves Bray Wyatt. The talents backstage want to work with Wyatt and it's surprising to note that they don't even have a problem losing to him. The production team is enjoying the cinematic presentation and the Creative's job has gotten easier with Wyatt doing the majority of the writing. Wyatt has hit it out of the park.

Here's what Tom Colohue had to say:

"I speak to a lot of people backstage in different capacities, some wrestling talents, some production, some creative, it varies, everyone, every single person, wants to work with Bray Wyatt. The wrestlers want to work with Bray Wyatt, they are more than happy to lose to him.

The production staff are loving how cinematic everything is. They want to be a part of that conversation and creative love writing for this guy. Even though with Bray a lot it, he’s writing himself or at least he’s writing the outlines and the plans but he makes everything come alive. So they’ll give him some, okay we want you to do this, this, this, we want you to mention this and then he’ll turn that into a full-on firefly funhouse episode. He does wonderful stuff."

What's next for The Fiend?

The Fiend will take on Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell on October 6th. It was also revealed by Colohue that the match was not originally supposed to happen this soon. Drew McIntyre was slated to be involved in a title feud with Rollins, however, injuries to the Scottish Psychopath derailed those plans.

Bray Wyatt certainly deserves the title shot and we can only hope that he delivers a spectacle to remember at HIAC. Let us know your predictions for the match in the comments section below and don't forget to check out Dropkick DiSKussions with Korey Gunz and Tom Colohue.

