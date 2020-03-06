WWE Rumors - Surprising change in the backstage relationship between Goldberg and Vince McMahon

Goldberg is a World Champion in the WWE in 2020. Many fans would not have predicted it happening a decade ago. The very same fans may not have even hoped for the former WCW Champion to return to the WWE in 2016. Anything is possible in professional wrestling and Goldberg's return after 12 years was a validation of the oft-repeated statement.

However, Vince McMahon was never high on the idea of getting Goldberg back in the first place.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz spoke about Goldberg's scheduled WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns.

Tom revealed that Vince McMahon originally never wanted to sign Goldberg and had to be convinced about getting the former WCW standout on board.

It's surprising to note the change in the backstage relationship between Goldberg and Vince McMahon, as the boss, from not wanting him at one point, is now willing to make him the world champion of the company.

Tom revealed the following:

Firstly I think it's interesting what you say about Goldberg being the big star in Vince's eyes. Vince McMahon originally never wanted to sign Goldberg for anything. He had to be convinced to bring him in from the days after WCW. He had to be convinced to bring him back. Goldberg is not one that Vince ever really felt an affinity to.

McMahon would not be regretting the decision to get Goldberg back as the current Universal Champion is a big name who always gets in the ratings and eyes on the product.

Goldberg won his second Universal title at Super ShowDown from The Fiend and he is expected to defend the championship against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36. The battle of spears has been widely panned as the match seems to have been booked at the cost of Bray Wyatt's well-built momentum.

For the WWE management, Reigns vs. Goldberg is a spectacle match worthy of the WrestleMania card and if everything goes according to plan, Goldberg should drop the title to the Big Dog and go on another hiatus.