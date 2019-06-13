×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Surprising name "100% in charge" of RAW this week after Vince McMahon's absence

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
News
314   //    13 Jun 2019, 20:11 IST

Neither of the three was present at the latest RAW tapings
Neither of the three was present at the latest RAW tapings

What's the story?

Every single RAW and SmackDown taping, the McMahon family comprising of Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are backstage, with Vince and Triple H being among two of three main names involved.

Vince McMahon never usually takes time off of tapings unless absolutely necessary, but this week saw a bit of an unusual event as Vince McMahon, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Kevin Dunne were all absent from the RAW tapings.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported the reason why they missed the tapings and also went on to reveal a rather surprising and lesser-known name that was handling RAW in their place.

In case you didn't know...

As mentioned, the McMahon family is pretty much present at every single taping, barring Linda McMahon and occasionally, Stephanie McMahon. On-screen, Vince McMahon, Stephanie, Shane and Triple H are the four main authority figures, with Shane McMahon being exclusively an on-screen figure while Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have important backstage roles with the company.

Shane McMahon has essentially abandoned his role as SmackDown comissioner and appears on both RAW and SmackDown Live now, being the top heel for some weird reason.

The heart of the matter

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that a man named Ed Koskey was in charge of the RAW TV tapings this week.

As for the McMahon's and Kevin Dunne, the reason for each being absent was different. For Vince McMahon, he had corporate obligations at Stanford to attend to. When Vince McMahon doesn't appear at tapings, neither does Kevin Dunne.

As for Triple H, he had eight hours of NXT TV tapings to handle (as NXT builds towards SummerSlam weekend at Toronto), so he was busy at Orlando, Florida. Stephanie McMahon is believed to be appearing lesser and lesser as an on-screen figure, only appearoing on special occasions.

What's next?

Since SmackDown wasn't mentioned in the report, it probably means that Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunne were back for the tapings. RAW was a very hit or miss episode this week.

Tags:
WWE Raw Triple H Vince McMahon
Advertisement
4 biggest questions after Vince McMahon broke his own WWE rules
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Vince McMahon may have introduced the Wild Card Rule 
RELATED STORY
WWE Unpopular Opinion: Vince McMahon is operating the WWE in panic mode
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Surprising details regarding this week's RAW revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 4 Surprising returns/appearances we can witness tonight (3 June 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 things that could happen on RAW before Fastlane
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest WWE Superstars Vince McMahon Likely Doesn't Want On Television Anymore
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Report: 7 biggest rumors of the week 
RELATED STORY
Why the McMahons are the Lannisters of the WWE world
RELATED STORY
4 incredible sacrifices Vince McMahon made for the WWE
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us