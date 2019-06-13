WWE Rumors: Surprising name "100% in charge" of RAW this week after Vince McMahon's absence

Neither of the three was present at the latest RAW tapings

What's the story?

Every single RAW and SmackDown taping, the McMahon family comprising of Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are backstage, with Vince and Triple H being among two of three main names involved.

Vince McMahon never usually takes time off of tapings unless absolutely necessary, but this week saw a bit of an unusual event as Vince McMahon, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Kevin Dunne were all absent from the RAW tapings.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported the reason why they missed the tapings and also went on to reveal a rather surprising and lesser-known name that was handling RAW in their place.

In case you didn't know...

As mentioned, the McMahon family is pretty much present at every single taping, barring Linda McMahon and occasionally, Stephanie McMahon. On-screen, Vince McMahon, Stephanie, Shane and Triple H are the four main authority figures, with Shane McMahon being exclusively an on-screen figure while Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have important backstage roles with the company.

Shane McMahon has essentially abandoned his role as SmackDown comissioner and appears on both RAW and SmackDown Live now, being the top heel for some weird reason.

The heart of the matter

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that a man named Ed Koskey was in charge of the RAW TV tapings this week.

As for the McMahon's and Kevin Dunne, the reason for each being absent was different. For Vince McMahon, he had corporate obligations at Stanford to attend to. When Vince McMahon doesn't appear at tapings, neither does Kevin Dunne.

As for Triple H, he had eight hours of NXT TV tapings to handle (as NXT builds towards SummerSlam weekend at Toronto), so he was busy at Orlando, Florida. Stephanie McMahon is believed to be appearing lesser and lesser as an on-screen figure, only appearoing on special occasions.

What's next?

Since SmackDown wasn't mentioned in the report, it probably means that Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunne were back for the tapings. RAW was a very hit or miss episode this week.