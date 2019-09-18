WWE Rumors: Vic Joseph's surprising Raw announce team partner revealed

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 651 // 18 Sep 2019, 22:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vic Joseph

WWE Raw and SmackDown undergoing big changes

Changes are indeed coming to WWE television as SmackDown Live prepares to make its debut on FOX Sports; but first, NXT will graduate to television when it debuts in its new two-hour time slot on USA Network tonight.

WWE has also announced that on October 11th, a roster draft will take place to coincide with both NXT and SmackDown Live landing on new networks, and talents are expected to shift brands in order to solidify the WWE brand split which has fallen by the wayside since the inception of the Wildcard Rule.

New WWE announce teams expected

It appears as if the Superstars of WWE are not the only people who will be shifting brands after SmackDown and NXT make the move to FOX Sports and USA Network respectively, as the announce teams will also be shuffled around to freshen up the WWE brands.

According to WrestleVotes, the current plan in WWE is for Monday Night Raw to feature an announce team consisting of Vic Joseph and Dio Maddin.

Starting very shortly, Monday Night Raw is going to sound A LOT different.



I’ve been told that the plan as of now for RAW’s announce team is:



Vic Joseph and...... Dio Maddin. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 18, 2019

The news of Joseph and Maddin rounding out the WWE Raw commentary team is quite surprising, as it not only leaves Michael Cole, Renee Young and Corey Graves off the show, but it completely revamps the Raw announce team.

As for the futures of Cole, Young and Graves, no official announcement has been made, but it's rumored that Renee Young will be hosting the new WWE studio show airing on FS1, while Michael Cole and Corey Graves might be headed to SmackDown Live.

Should Cole and Graves end up comprising the SmackDown announce team, Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton would be without TV roles in WWE, making their television futures unknown at the time.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!