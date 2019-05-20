×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Surprising Original Men's Money In The Bank winner revealed

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
2   //    20 May 2019, 20:21 IST

Ali had another opportunity taken away from him!
Ali had another opportunity taken away from him!

What’s the story?

WWE shocked the fans last night at Money in the Bank with Brock Lesnar walking away as the winner. The former Universal Champion was not even in the match when it began, but he walked out as Mr Money in the Bank.

Fightful have an update on this and report that the staff backstage were told that Ali was set to be the winner of the match. That was the same message conveyed to the superstars involved as well, but it was all changed right before they went out for the match.

In case you didn’t know…

Brock Lesnar took Sami Zayn's place after he was found strung up by his ankles in the backstage. The place in the Money in the Bank first belonged to Braun Strowman, but the Monster Among Men lost it to Zayn on Monday Night Raw after they battled in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Lesnar did not start the match, and it looked like it was going to be a 7-man ladder match. However, right when Ali was set to grab the briefcase, the former WWE Universal Champion's music hit and came barging down the ramp.

Seconds later, he climbed up the ladder and had Ali knocked down before grabbing the briefcase.

The heart of the matter

Fightful report that Ali was the one originally chosen to be Mr Money in the Bank. However, right before they went out for the match, all of them were informed that Brock Lesnar would be entering at the last moment and winning the match.

What’s next?

Lesnar is expected to cash-in at WWE Super ShowDown next month in Jeddah. It's likely that he will face Seth Rollins in a WrestleMania rematch unless WWE plan to send him to SmackDown Live and challenge Kofi Kingston instead.

Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank Brock Lesnar Mustafa Ali
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: Original Money in the Bank plans for Sasha Banks revealed
RELATED STORY
5 Twists for WWE Money In The Bank 2019: Surprising MITB winner, Sasha Banks to return?
RELATED STORY
5 Worst WWE Money in the Bank winners of all-time
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Rumors and Odds
RELATED STORY
Money in the Bank 2019: Last-minute rumors
RELATED STORY
5 Surprising Moments From Money in the Bank 2019
RELATED STORY
Money in the Bank: 5 Surprising returns we can witness tonight
RELATED STORY
5 Shocking things that could take Money in the Bank 2019 by surprise
RELATED STORY
Money in the Bank Rumors: Injured WWE Superstar spotted backstage at MITB
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 3 bold predictions for the PPV, due to the latest rumors/turn of events 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us