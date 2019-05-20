WWE Rumors: Surprising Original Men's Money In The Bank winner revealed

Ali had another opportunity taken away from him!

What’s the story?

WWE shocked the fans last night at Money in the Bank with Brock Lesnar walking away as the winner. The former Universal Champion was not even in the match when it began, but he walked out as Mr Money in the Bank.

Fightful have an update on this and report that the staff backstage were told that Ali was set to be the winner of the match. That was the same message conveyed to the superstars involved as well, but it was all changed right before they went out for the match.

In case you didn’t know…

Brock Lesnar took Sami Zayn's place after he was found strung up by his ankles in the backstage. The place in the Money in the Bank first belonged to Braun Strowman, but the Monster Among Men lost it to Zayn on Monday Night Raw after they battled in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Lesnar did not start the match, and it looked like it was going to be a 7-man ladder match. However, right when Ali was set to grab the briefcase, the former WWE Universal Champion's music hit and came barging down the ramp.

Seconds later, he climbed up the ladder and had Ali knocked down before grabbing the briefcase.

The heart of the matter

Fightful report that Ali was the one originally chosen to be Mr Money in the Bank. However, right before they went out for the match, all of them were informed that Brock Lesnar would be entering at the last moment and winning the match.

What’s next?

Lesnar is expected to cash-in at WWE Super ShowDown next month in Jeddah. It's likely that he will face Seth Rollins in a WrestleMania rematch unless WWE plan to send him to SmackDown Live and challenge Kofi Kingston instead.