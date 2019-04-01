WWE Rumors: Update on Tag Team title plans for WrestleMania 35

The Usos and The Revival

What's the story?

At first it had seemed like The Usos and The Revival wouldn't have tag team title defences at WrestleMania. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both teams will indeed have title defences at the show of shows, and has given an update on what's planned for them.

In case you didn't know...

While no program being teased outright, everyone assumed that neither team would have a championship defence. It seemed likely that they would end up being on the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal - essentially a pre-show filler match that's used to get every possible superstar on the card.

One team that will be in the Battle Royal is The Hardy Boyz, which has already been announced. That instantly puts them out of the tag title picture at WrestleMania, which is quite a shame in itself.

The Revival are set to defend the RAW Tag Team titles against Aleister Black & Ricochet on the final RAW before WrestleMania. Black & Ricochet also have an NXT Tag Title shot at NXT Takeover: New York, one night before WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, while the RAW Tag team title match at WrestleMania isn't clear yet, the upcoming title match on RAW will not be re-done at the show of shows. Instead, it will set up another match at WrestleMania, the competitors of which aren't yet known.

As for the SmackDown Tag title picture, things are a little more clear. The Usos are reportedly set to defend the title in a multi-man match, perhaps involving The Bar, The New Day and even Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev.

While Black & Ricochet do have two wins over The Revival, The Observer reports that they're not expected to compete for the RAW Tag titles at WrestleMania, and may instead go after the SmackDown Tag Team Championship

So as of now, the tag team title match lineup looks like this:

The Revival vs TBA

The Usos vs The New Day vs The Bar vs Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev vs Black & Ricochet

This is all tentative, and the plans could still change. But both the teams are expected to be on the kickoff show.

What's next?

