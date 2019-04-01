×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Update on Tag Team title plans for WrestleMania 35

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
715   //    01 Apr 2019, 07:31 IST

The Usos and The Revival
The Usos and The Revival

What's the story?

At first it had seemed like The Usos and The Revival wouldn't have tag team title defences at WrestleMania. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both teams will indeed have title defences at the show of shows, and has given an update on what's planned for them.

In case you didn't know...

While no program being teased outright, everyone assumed that neither team would have a championship defence. It seemed likely that they would end up being on the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal - essentially a pre-show filler match that's used to get every possible superstar on the card.

One team that will be in the Battle Royal is The Hardy Boyz, which has already been announced. That instantly puts them out of the tag title picture at WrestleMania, which is quite a shame in itself.

The Revival are set to defend the RAW Tag Team titles against Aleister Black & Ricochet on the final RAW before WrestleMania. Black & Ricochet also have an NXT Tag Title shot at NXT Takeover: New York, one night before WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, while the RAW Tag team title match at WrestleMania isn't clear yet, the upcoming title match on RAW will not be re-done at the show of shows. Instead, it will set up another match at WrestleMania, the competitors of which aren't yet known.

As for the SmackDown Tag title picture, things are a little more clear. The Usos are reportedly set to defend the title in a multi-man match, perhaps involving The Bar, The New Day and even Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev.

While Black & Ricochet do have two wins over The Revival, The Observer reports that they're not expected to compete for the RAW Tag titles at WrestleMania, and may instead go after the SmackDown Tag Team Championship

So as of now, the tag team title match lineup looks like this:

The Revival vs TBA

Advertisement

The Usos vs The New Day vs The Bar vs Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev vs Black & Ricochet

This is all tentative, and the plans could still change. But both the teams are expected to be on the kickoff show.

What's next?

As we officially enter WrestleMania week, things are getting heated. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest WrestleMania news!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 The Usos The Revival Big E Xavier Woods
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Rohit is an avid wrestling fan and aspiring Sports Psychologist.
5 predictions for the mid-card and tag team title matches for WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Predicting The Remaining Championship Matches for WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: Predicting the remaining match-card
RELATED STORY
3 Things WWE must do before WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35 Match Card Predictions
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why WrestleMania 35 is shaping up to be a disappointment
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: Analyzing each Champion's chances of retaining their title at the PPV 
RELATED STORY
Fantasy booking WrestleMania 35 with only heels
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: Championship Matchup Predictions
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who deserve a "Big Push" at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us