From the WWE Rumor Mill: Tamina Snuka to become Lana’s official bodyguard?

As reported by Wrestling News, it seems as if Tamina Snuka will indeed become Lana’s official bodyguard on SmackDown Live in place of an alternative. Lana recently lost her third consecutive SD Live Women’s Championship match to Naomi, prompting Tamina to come to her rescue following the bout.

Tamina has been positioned as a bodyguard/valet for nearly the entirety of her WWE run, with many fans feeling as if she should be given something more to do. Unfortunately, it’s starting to look like she’s falling into the same old routine, with the company clearly preferring the idea of pushing the Ravishing Russian Lana as a main event star within the women’s division.

The report suggests that Tamina will indeed be paired up with Lana, with Dave Meltzer stating that Lana was originally given a bodyguard in developmental that now wrestles under the name of Sage Miller.

Some fans may recognise her as Rosie Lottalove from TNA, with some rumours suggesting that the company wanted to mirror what they did down in developmental by having her manage Lana once again.

Over the next few weeks leading into Battleground, we’re likely to see an advancement in this storyline, with another Lana-Naomi match once again being rumoured as the title bout for the pay per view. While some fans may groan at that possibility, adding Snuka into the mix could give things a different dynamic compared to their past clashes.

Tamina isn’t the most interesting of characters in the world, but perhaps partnering her with someone as over and charismatic as Lana could help her out. God knows Lana’s gimmick needs some work especially after the damage it has suffered in recent weeks, so this could end up being a beautiful relationship moving forward.

