WWE Rumors - Terrible backstage news on Samoa Joe's health after freak head injury

Samoa Joe.

Samoa Joe may quite possibly be the unluckiest Superstar currently in the WWE.

As revealed by Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin, Joe injured himself during WWE commercial shoot last week and he has not been cleared to compete by the WWE medical team.

The report was confirmed by Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer and it was also added that Joe suffered a concussion.

This would be Joe's second concussion within four weeks as the Samoa Submission Machine was off TV after he took a scary bump to the head during a match on RAW on 27th January.

Joe was removed from the aforementioned tag team match, however, his injury wasn't as serious as previously imagined and he recently returned to RAW and rejoined Kevin Owens in the angle against Seth Rollins' stable.

However, a freak accident at the commercial shoot is a huge blow to the Superstar and WWE.

Joe's head hit the table during a table break spot that was being shot for the commercial. Upon further assessment, it was revealed that the former United States Champion had indeed suffered another concussion.

While there are still no updates when it comes to his return timetable, WWE follows a strict concussion protocol and that could mean a lengthy possible layoff for the former NXT Champion.

Joe has endured a horrible few months as he missed the latter half of 2019 due to a broken thumb. The 40-year-old veteran was brought back as a temporary commentator on RAW and he did an admirable job in his new role before being thrust into the feud between Seth Rollins's faction and Kevin Owens. His last match took place on the February 10th episode of RAW.

With Joe possibly set to be out for a while, WWE's creative would need to alter the script of the ongoing angle and it would be interesting to see how they do it in the weeks to come.