WWE Rumors: The Fiend to face a top Superstar for the first time since 2018 at WrestleMania

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors Published Dec 21, 2019

Dec 21, 2019 IST

The Fiend.

WrestleMania is the most important PPV of the year for the WWE and the creative team puts in the shift well in advance to ensure all the storylines and matches are in place for the grand spectacle.

When it comes to WrestleMania, the major focus is usually on the world title matches and WWE may have already decided the potential headliner for this year's show.

Tom Colohue touched upon various topics on the new video posted on his official YouTube channel. He revealed that Roman Reigns is currently the favourite to win the Royal Rumble and should ideally go on to face The Fiend in a Universal Championship match at WrestleMania.

He said that The Big Dog is best placed to get into a programme with Bray Wyatt in January.

Here's what Tom had to say about the top WrestleMania match:

Talking about the Royal Rumble, the most likely winners at the moment remain Roman Reigns on the men’s side.

Roman, I don’t think surprises many people, the idea that Roman is the one to take on the Fiend, despite how long the feud with Corbin has been, and I mean, it’s been going for a long time at this point. I do think Roman is best placed to move into that feud (The Fiend) in January. We’ll have to see how that plays out, The Fiend obviously is unlike anything we’ve encountered before. So a lot could happen. Roman seems to be the ideal person though

As Tom highlighted, Roman Reigns' feud with King Corbin has gone past its due date. Reigns has been booked strong enough for a potential Royal Rumble victory and that is exactly what may happen come January 26th.

The Fiend is expected to take on and beat Daniel Bryan at Royal Rumble before he shifts his focus on a new challenger. Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt last faced each other in a singles match on an episode of RAW in 2018.