WWE Rumors: The original plan for The Rock on SmackDown did not feature Becky Lynch (Exclusive)

Tom Colohue FOLLOW OFFICIAL Exclusive 941 // 05 Oct 2019, 06:18 IST

On tonight's SmackDown, the first SmackDown on Fox, Becky Lynch would open the show. The Man would enter the ring and begin to cut a promo. She would then be interrupted by Baron Corbin. Finally, The Rock would enter the ring and engage with The Man against Corbin.

However, I've been told that the original plan for the opening segment was for The Rock to interrupt Baron Corbin, with Becky Lynch not being involved at all.

I reported on Wednesday that The Rock wanted to work with Becky Lynch in some capacity during tonight's SmackDown.

A #WWE source told me today that The Rock is going to be very disappointed if he doesn't get the chance to share a ring with Becky Lynch on #SmackDown this Friday.



I can't help but think how awesome it is that everyone, even literal legends of the industry want to work with her. — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) October 2, 2019

In the end, this is exactly what has happened and I have been assured since that the plan was changed to fit with the preferences of The Rock and Becky Lynch. The originally scheduled segment would have played out very similarly, with Baron Corbin suffering a beating at the hands of The Rock and The Rock alone.

Becky Lynch has history of working with top legends of the past. In her time, she has shared rings with Edge in a memorable segment from SmackDown's one thousandth episode. She has appeared with Stone Cold Steve Austin and even hit him with a stunner on his own show. She even took part in a mixed tag match alongside John Cena not long after The Man character was introduced.

Finally, and less often mentioned is her time filming the latest instalment of The Marine series alongside The Miz and Shawn Michaels. Legends have recently spoken very highly of Becky Lynch and it isn't at all unusual that yet another big name in the form of The Rock would want to work with her.

It's unlikely that we'll see any more of The Rock for at least a while now but at the very least he provided a powerful, memorable moment to what is arguably the biggest name of the modern generation in Becky Lynch.