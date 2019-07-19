WWE Rumors: The real reason why Steve Austin is appearing on Raw next week revealed

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST News 513 // 19 Jul 2019, 18:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Steve Austin

What's the story?

WWE is gearing up for next month's SummerSlam PPV, which the company calls the biggest event of the summer, however, before that takes place, WWE will be holding what could end up being its biggest Raw of the summer with a Raw Reunion special taking place Monday night.

According to the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin will be appearing on the big Raw Reunion show next week as he recently signed a new deal with USA Network.

In case you didn't know...

Next Monday night's WWE Raw Reunion special will boast a ton of Hall of Famers and legends such as Triple H and Shawn Michaels, who will reunite as Degeneration-X, The Boogeyman, Booker T, Christian, Eric Bischoff, The Godfather, Hurricane Helms and D-Von Dudley (who work as backstage producers in WWE), Jerry Lawler, Jimmy Hart, Kelly Kelly, Eve Torres Gracie, Melina, Kevin Nash as Diesel, Scott Hall as Razor Ramon, Kurt Angle, Mark Henry, Mick Foley, Flair, Rikishi, Road Dogg, Ron Simmons, Santino Marella, Sean Waltman, Sgt. Slaughter, Sid Vicious and Ted DiBiase.

Two names who will not be appearing at the show are Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Bubba Ray Dudley, as both legends turned down invitations to work the event.

The heart of the matter

Stone Cold Steve Austin recently announced he will be premiering a new reality show called "Straight Up Steve Austin," and the first episode will air on USA Network on August 12th. The show, which will air on Monday nights, will feature Stone Cold interviewing celebrities, however, no guest names have been officially announced to appear as of this writing.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Austin's appearance at the WWE Raw Reunion special will be partly to promote his new reality show, which will air on Monday nights immediately after Raw on USA Network.

What's next?

It will be interesting to see if any other surprise legends or Hall of Fame names appear at the big WWE Raw Reunion show next week, which already boasts a huge list of names from the past.

Who else would you like to see appear on the WWE Raw Reunion special? Let us know in the comment section!