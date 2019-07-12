WWE Rumors: The real reason why The Street Profits have not wrestled on Raw revealed

What's the story?

For the past two weeks, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, known as The Street Profits in NXT, have been making regular backstage appearances on Monday Night Raw.

Reports indicate that the NXT Tag Team Champions have been appearing on Raw because new Executive Director Paul Heyman wants fresh faces on the brand, however, the tag team has yet to wrestle a match on the main roster.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there might be a conflict of interest in The Street Profits being the NXT Tag Team Champions and also appearing on Raw, which is why they have not yet had a match on Monday night.

In case you didn't know...

The era of Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff running Raw and Smackdown Live will be in full effect as of July 16th, as Heyman has already assumed his new role in WWE and Bischoff is set to begin at the July 16th Smackdown Live tapings.

One major goal Paul Heyman has for Monday Night Raw is to bring the mostly lost teenage demographic back to the red brand, and Heyman reportedly feels The Street Profits are an act that can appeal to younger audiences.

Consequently, Dawkins and Ford have been appearing in backstage videos on Raw for the past several weeks, in order to introduce themselves to the main roster audience and get fans accustomed to their characters.

The heart of the matter

While The Street Profits have officially "debuted" on Monday Night Raw, they have yet to wrestle a match on the main card, and The Wrestling Observer reports it is because they are currently the NXT Tag Team Champions and are still regularly appearing on NXT TV.

The report adds that The Profits competing on Raw would likely present a booking problem in that main roster. Officials would not want Dawkins and Ford defeating main roster talents, and Triple H would not want his NXT Tag Team Champions losing every week on main roster TV. Therefore, the decision has been made to keep The Profits out of action for the time being.

What's next?

NXT's next big event is the Takeover: Toronto special airing over the weekend of SummerSlam next month, so it's always possible that The Street Profits could drop the NXT Titles at the big event so they can make the permanent move to the WWE main roster. However, that is yet to be confirmed or announced.

