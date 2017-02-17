WWE Rumors: The reason why Naomi won the SmackDown Women's Championship

Is this why Naomi won the SmackDown Women's Championship?

by Carl Gac News 17 Feb 2017, 18:17 IST

Is Naomi the new SmackDown Women’s Champion because she’s from Orlando?

What’s the story?

It’s being rumoured by Cageside Seats that Naomi won the SmackDown Women’s Championship because she is from Orlando, the same place that WrestleMania 33 is being held.

In case you didn’t know...

This past Sunday, at Elimination Chamber, Naomi defeated Alexa Bliss to win the SmackDown Live Women’s Championship. Naomi has been chasing the title for the past couple of months, ever since Alexa won the belt from Becky Lynch.

Naomi has become one of the most popular women on SmackDown, even more so since she changed her gimmick to include her glow in the dark ring entrance.

The heart of the matter

With WrestleMania 33 emanating from Orlando, Florida, it is not hard to believe that WWE would want one of its Champions to be from that area. Having Naomi win the title from Alexa Bliss, would seem to point to the fact that she will hold on to the gold at least until we get to the biggest show of the year in around six weeks time.

What’s next?

You have to think that Alexa will be in line for a rematch for the title she has only just lost. That rematch may very well see Naomi keep hold of her title. To have Naomi head to her home town as the Women’s Champion would a massive thing for any promotion for the event, not that WWE needs a whole lot of extra help with promotion of WrestleMania.

Sportskeeda’s take

It makes perfect sense to have Naomi win the title in the run up to the biggest show of the year. She will be the perfect ambassador in her home town for WrestleMania, and she will probably be put forward for a lot of the interviews prior to the event.

SmackDown Live has a fantastic Women’s Division, with Naomi at the top of the pile, things are looking good for the brand in the next few months.

