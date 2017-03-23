WWE Rumors: The Rock expected to make a surprise return at WrestleMania 33

The Great One will more than likely be present at the showcase of the immortals.

23 Mar 2017

The Rock had an extended segment at WrestleMania 32

What’s the story?

According to CageSideSeats, The Rock is expected to make a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 33, even if it is just for a backstage segment.

In case you didn’t know...

The Rock has appeared in every WrestleMania since WrestleMania 27, where he was the host.

In 2011, he signed a 3-year WrestleMania deal, which would have him involved as the host for WrestleMania 27, part of the main event against John Cena at WrestleMania 28, and once more against Cena for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 29.

What staggers many is that The Rock admitted to having signed a contract for these three WrestleMania appearances, and WWE was well aware building up to WrestleMania 28 that The Rock and Cena would face off again the following year, but decided to advertise it as Once In A Lifetime anyway.

The Rock’s WrestleMania 30 appearance was a wonderful segment with Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold, as the three former faces of WWE looked back at WrestleMania through its 3-decade history.

His appearance at WrestleMania 31 was in a segment with Triple H & Stephanie McMahon that saw Ronda Rousey have a WrestleMania moment as well.

His WrestleMania 32 appearance garnered quite some criticism from fans and even Stone Cold Steve Austin, who felt that his segment had gone on too long and had exhausted the crowd, doing no favours to Bray Wyatt and The Wyatt Family.

The heart of the matter

It was being rumoured as a that The Rock will be making an appearance at WrestleMania 33.

It is in his home state of Florida, and not too far off from Miami and it is therefore practically guaranteed that he will be there. Who he will be involved with, however, is yet to be seen. Perhaps he can be a part of a match or a segment with someone who has no WrestleMania program, or even in a segment with WrestleMania hosts The New Day.

WrestleMania is expected to be another six-hour long show, so The Rock may most definitely have a segment, whether it’s long or short.

What’s next?

While The Rock will be busy with the production of the movie Fighting With My Family (based on Paige and her family), he might very well appear at the showcase of the immortals.

Author’s take

Hopefully, The Rock’s segment will be short and crisp. It is always great to see The Great One on the grandest stage of them all, but WrestleMania 32 really took the cake for sucking the air out of the AT&T Stadium with an unnecessarily long segment.

A nice feel-good moment in a short period of time would be great, as it would also allow a lot of the matches on the card to get more time, and subsequently, for the performers to be able to put on a better match at the showcase of the immortals.

