WWE Rumors - The Undertaker could introduce a never-seen-before gimmick

Things are about to get even more interesting on the road to WrestleMania 36.

WWE has lined up something new and different for The Undertaker.

The Undertaker and AJ Styles.

The Undertaker ditched the iconic robe and hat on the last episode of RAW to come out with a character that seemed to be a partial callback to The American Badass gimmick.

A visibly furious Deadman made his WrestleMania match against AJ Styles official but his character change was the bigger story of the night.

Will we see The Phenom enter the arena on a bike the next time we see him? Is he getting back the popular gimmick from the dying days of The Attitude Era? WWE could be heading in a different direction altogether.

Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz were back with another edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast and Sportskeeda's resident wrestling experts spoke about the change in Undertaker's changed demeanour, among other topics.

As noted by Tom, Undertaker had revealed during an earlier sit-down interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin that he was preparing for another run. However, we may not see the same old Undertaker.

Tom was told that we will see something completely new and different when it comes to The Deadman's gimmick. The company want a clean slate and it makes sense as we are in the reality era of professional wrestling where Kayfabe is well and truly dead.

Tom went on to speculate that we may see a mixture of Mark Calaway, Undertaker and The American Badass all blended into one never-seen-before character.

Tom explained:

As mentioned in the recording they did between the Undertaker and Steve Austin that The Undertaker is leading into another run, shall we say. He has this particular way of doing things but he wants to have some longevity and maybe The Undertaker character isn't right anymore. The American Badass is unlikely to return. It was much for the time. It was created to sort of keep him going for the attitude era. But It could be that the Deadman has simply run its course and so he has to now evolve and make something different.

It has been mentioned to me that we are going to see something different, something new we are not going to see a return to the old Undertaker. They want a clean slate, they want a refresher and everyone involved wants that as well. Also, it's too late, the kayfabe age is well and truly gone.

The current storyline direction seems to have taken a personal turn and we can expect the Undertaker to be more of himself in the coming weeks as the company applies the final touches to the most unique WrestleMania event of all time.