WWE Rumors - The Undertaker finally chooses his WrestleMania 36 opponent

The Undertaker - PC ( WhatCulture )

WrestleMania without The Undertaker is no WrestleMania at all. The Deadman skipped last year's Show of Shows but he will be at the next edition in Tampa, Florida and he has already picked the Superstar he wants to face at the show.

Yes, it is indeed AJ Styles and he has an amazing reason behind the decision.

As reported first by WrestleZone, Undertaker vs. AJ Styles is currently planned for WrestleMania 36. The report was also confirmed by Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer.

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co revealed an interesting update on the rumored match as well.

Davis was told by his source that Undertaker picked AJ Styles as he sees the Phenomenal One as the Modern-Day Shawn Michaels. We don't disagree on that one.

The Undertaker's last match took place at Extreme Rules in July last year, where he teamed up with Roman Reigns to defeat the team of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a No Holds Barred match.

When it comes to AJ Styles, the former WWE Champion has been out of action with a shoulder injury that he suffered at Royal Rumble 2020.

Styles has been advertised to return at the upcoming Super ShowDown PPV in Saudi Arabia as part of the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match. The popular Superstar is expected to be cleared just in time for the show, which will be live on February 27th at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh.

As reported by Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue, The Undertaker was originally slated to work a match at the Saudi show, however, the match, unfortunately, fell through.

The company has lined up a proper first-time-ever dream match between The Phenom and The Phenomenal One and the bout ticks all boxes as Styles is one of the few talents who can get a great match out of the 54-year-old Undertaker in the safest way possible.

We just can't wait for the build for the match to begin on TV!