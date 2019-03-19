WWE Rumors: The Undertaker has a big segment angle at WrestleMania 35

What are WWE's WrestleMania plans for The Undertaker?

What's the story?

For the last few weeks, it had looked increasingly likely that The Undertaker will not have a match at WWE WrestleMania this year. Fans who were hoping for a match from the Deadman have new hope now as a new rumor suggests that even though Taker will not wrestle, WWE may have an interesting segment set up for him.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker wrestled John Cena last year at WrestleMania 34, beating Cena in a short match. This came after weeks of Cena calling out The Undertaker for a match and not getting a reply. This led to Cena sitting at ringside at WrestleMania 34 "as a fan".

Since WrestleMania, The Undertaker has wrestled twice. He faced Triple H at WWE Super-Showdown in Australia before teaming up with Kane to face DX, Triple H and Shawn Michaels, at WWE Crown Jewel.

The heart of the matter

According to WrestleVotes, there is a chance that The Undertaker could still appear at this year's WrestleMania. According to them, all the segments of Elias getting interrupted over the last couple of months has been a set up for The Undertaker to interrupt his special performance at WrestleMania 35. Here's what WrestleVotes tweeted:

"Seems like all this interruption stuff with Elias is going to lead to an Undertaker interruption at WrestleMania now with Elias announcing he has a special performance, no? #RAW"

We haven't heard anything yet regarding plans for The Undertaker but what WrestleVotes said makes total sense. This could be a great way for WWE to get the Deadman on the show without having him wrestle a full match.

What's next?

WrestleMania 35 takes place in less than a month on 7th April, 2019. Will The Undertaker make an appearance? We'll have to wait and watch.

