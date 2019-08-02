WWE Rumors: The Undertaker reportedly signs interesting new contract with WWE

The Undertaker

What's the story?

WWE legend The Undertaker is certainly destined for the Hall of Fame one day, with The Dead Man racking up an impressive 29 years in WWE, making him just one year shy of a three-decade career in the pro wrestling juggernaut.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Undertaker recently inked a new deal with World Wrestling Entertainment, which could certainly mean The Phenom has a few more miles left on him in the ring.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier this year, The Undertaker's WWE future was very much in question as he was announced to appear at the Starrcast II events taking place over Memorial Day and Double Or Nothing weekend.

Following the announcement, fans were concerned that The Undertaker might be looking to leave WWE, or that he was not on good terms with the company for which he has wrestled nearly thirty years.

However, Undertaker pulled out of the Starrcast appearance shortly after the announcement was made, and he was soon thereafter announced to face Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, effectively ending speculation regarding his WWE status. Undertaker and Goldberg went on to wrestle a critically panned match at Super ShowDown, and The Dead Man has since returned to the ring at Extreme Rules, earning praise for his tag team match alongside Roman Reigns.

The heart of the matter

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Undertaker recently signed a new longterm deal with WWE, with Dave Meltzer noting, "the new deal Undertaker signed, while not exactly a lifetime contract, is so long that for all intents and purposes it is."

What's next?

Following a bump in the road with his match against Goldberg, and an impressive bounce back with his match at WWE Extreme Rules, The Undertaker does not appear to be finished with WWE, however, it remains unknown when he will next compete in a WWE ring.

