WWE Rumors: The Undertaker Royal Rumble update (spoilers)

26 Jan 2020

The Undertaker is one of WWE's greatest Superstars

PW Insider’s Mike Johnson is reporting that The Undertaker has been spotted in Houston, Texas ahead of the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble.

However, it is currently unknown whether the 54-year-old, whose last WWE appearance came in September 2019 on an episode of SmackDown, will compete in the 30-man Royal Rumble match.

“The Undertaker was spotted in Houston, Texas this afternoon, so he is in town for the Royal Rumble PPV. Whether he appears remains to be seen. Mark Henry and Christian are also in Houston for the PPV.”

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view is due to take place on January 26 at Minute Maid Park, with the men’s and women’s Rumble matches among the featured attractions, along with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan (Universal Championship) and Becky Lynch vs. Asuka (RAW Women’s Championship).

The Undertaker’s current WWE status

With so much speculation surrounding the likes of Edge and John Cena ahead of this year’s Royal Rumble, there has not been much hype around a possible appearance from The Undertaker.

The WWE icon, who lives in Austin, Texas, has been pictured with The Big Show in Dallas this week at a Special Olympics event.

As far as his WWE career goes, The Undertaker told Steve Austin on Broken Skull Sessions in November 2019 that he will ultimately make the final call on when his in-ring days are over, and he revealed that he genuinely thought he had retired after losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 in 2017.

‘Taker’s most recent WWE match came in July 2019 at Extreme Rules, where he teamed with Reigns to defeat Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.