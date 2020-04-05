WWE Rumors - The Undertaker's backstage thoughts on retirement revealed after WrestleMania 36

What does the future hold for The Undertaker after WrestleMania?

The Boneyard match has been praised for its cinematic excellence and portrayal of the Deadman

The Undertaker.

The Boneyard match against AJ Styles was the best Undertaker match we've seen in a very long time. The main event was a finely produced work of art that felt like a greatest hits album of The Deadman.

It was an exceptional watch and the fans would love to see more of it. However, will they actually get to witness more matches of such nature featuring the Undertaker?

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed an interesting update on The Undertaker's mindset with regards to his in-ring career.

The Undertaker reportedly wanted to retire on a good note as most of his matches of late have been really disappointing. While the Undertaker has not decided to call it a day just yet, the Boneyard match would be a fitting end to his iconic career.

Well, there is a lot of talk that he wanted to retire on a good note because he's had these bad matches and if that's the case, this would be the way to retire.

If you are concerned about The Undertaker ending his career, don't be, as Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed a very positive update on the possible future of the Deadman on the most recent edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with host Korey Gunz.

Tom revealed that The Undertaker is prepared for the final phase of his career, which may last for a few more years before he finally decides to pull down the curtains on his illustrious career.

Tom explained the following:

Advertisement

The WWE is finally giving him the opportunity to be himself. Yes, it is here to stay. Yes, this is sort if going to be sort of the last run, but it's going to be as the Undertaker. People may refer to it as the American Badass but it really is just the amalgamation of the two, more Deadman than the American Badass was but more American Badass than the actual classic Deadman was. Some combination of the two that may well see him through the next few years which will probably be his last few years.

The Undertaker reignited a lot of hope in the hearts of all the fans, who now feel that he can still contribute uniquely for at least some more time.

The Boneyard Match was the perfect example of how to portray the 55-year-old future Hall of Famer and we hope to see more of the same in the future.