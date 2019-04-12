WWE Rumors: Time constraints at WrestleMania 35 meant that WWE nixed intended ending of the show

The ending of this year's WrestleMania was supposed to be very different

What's the story?

The main event of WrestleMania 35 has been the hot topic of conversation over the past few days, but it appears that the actual ending for WrestleMania could have given the match a much more well-rounded feel.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch pinned Ronda Rousey to become the first ever dual Champion with the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships, which has since been seen as a botch by either Rousey or the referee since the former Champion's shoulders weren't actually down for the pin.

Charlotte Flair wasn't part of the finish of the match and hasn't been seen on WWE TV since, because she's currently on vacation with her boyfriend Andrade.

The heart of the matter

Charlotte lost her SmackDown Women's Championship in the WrestleMania main event, but she wasn't able to respond to the loss since she wasn't part of the finish. According to The Wrestling Observer, the plan was for Charlotte and Becky Lynch to have a wrap up at the end of the match where the story could then continue but this didn't happen.

WrestleMania had already run for more than seven hours and WWE decided that this was long enough so they decided to change the idea which could be why Charlotte is yet to react to her loss on WWE TV.

What's next?

Lacey Evans picked up a feud with Becky Lynch on Raw which means that Charlotte doesn't fit into the title picture anymore, even though she does technically have a rematch clause and can choose when she wants to eventually cash that one in.

Do you think WWE should have allowed Charlotte and Becky Lynch to wrap up the show? Have your say in the comments section below...

