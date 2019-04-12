×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Time constraints at WrestleMania 35 meant that WWE nixed intended ending of the show

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Rumors
428   //    12 Apr 2019, 21:50 IST

The ending of this year's WrestleMania was supposed to be very different
The ending of this year's WrestleMania was supposed to be very different

What's the story?

The main event of WrestleMania 35 has been the hot topic of conversation over the past few days, but it appears that the actual ending for WrestleMania could have given the match a much more well-rounded feel.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch pinned Ronda Rousey to become the first ever dual Champion with the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships, which has since been seen as a botch by either Rousey or the referee since the former Champion's shoulders weren't actually down for the pin.

Charlotte Flair wasn't part of the finish of the match and hasn't been seen on WWE TV since, because she's currently on vacation with her boyfriend Andrade.

The heart of the matter

Charlotte lost her SmackDown Women's Championship in the WrestleMania main event, but she wasn't able to respond to the loss since she wasn't part of the finish. According to The Wrestling Observer, the plan was for Charlotte and Becky Lynch to have a wrap up at the end of the match where the story could then continue but this didn't happen.

WrestleMania had already run for more than seven hours and WWE decided that this was long enough so they decided to change the idea which could be why Charlotte is yet to react to her loss on WWE TV.

What's next?

Lacey Evans picked up a feud with Becky Lynch on Raw which means that Charlotte doesn't fit into the title picture anymore, even though she does technically have a rematch clause and can choose when she wants to eventually cash that one in.

Do you think WWE should have allowed Charlotte and Becky Lynch to wrap up the show? Have your say in the comments section below...

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Charlotte Becky Lynch
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
WWE News: Becky Lynch finally comments on botched WrestleMania ending
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania 35: 5 biggest rumors 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Details of WrestleMania 35 main event finish, Ronda Rousey's next WWE match revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Latest update on John Cena's status for WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
2019 WWE Wrestlemania 35: Confirmed Matches, Card, Predictions, Date, Start Time, Location, Tickets, & More (5th April 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Surprise feud planned for Becky Lynch after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Match outcomes that WWE secretly told us on RAW this week for WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35 Rumors: Main event finish botched, original planned ending revealed 
RELATED STORY
5 Things Vince McMahon Possibly Did Intentionally At WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Proof that The Undertaker may show up at WrestleMania 35 (Photo)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us