Money in the Bank

The Money in the Bank ladder match has been around for 15 years now and has been responsible for elevating the careers of several Superstars who have held it. The PPV and match stipulation evolved over the years, with the Women's MITB ladder match being introduced in 2017, where Carmella was the first winner.

2020 will see the most unique MITB ladder matches in its 15-year history as the competing Superstars will have to start from the ground floor of the WWE corporate headquarters and make it to the roof, where a ring, ladder, and the briefcase is set up.

With WWE recently pre-taping two WrestleMania 36 matches (The Boneyard match and Firefly Fun House match), there's been a lot of speculation as to whether the MITB ladder matches will be pre-taped as well.

Tom Colohue told Korey Gunz on Dropkick DiSKussions that WWE has already recorded the two ladder matches:

"They've already recorded the Money in the Bank matches. They have been in and out when it comes to it, so you have a selection of people there."

He said that having too many Superstars in the ring would be problematic, which is why they spent a whole day planning it out, having Superstars shoot certain spots before resting. This reportedly went on for an entire day:

"They spent an entire day planning it out, doing their spots, taking their bumps. It got quite late and dark. They were essentially putting the match together and now it's gone to be edited. There may be some reshoots but they did a few pick-ups there at the time like extra shots they may not use."

The right call?

Given the nature of the Money in the Bank ladder match this year, pre-taping it was perhaps the right call. There were leaked images of how the set-up looked on top of the WWE Headquarters.

One can only imagine how tedious the process of taping must have been if it went on until night. It's certainly going to make for an interesting story later on.